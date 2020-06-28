Arizona reports highest daily virus cases with 3,858

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials reported 3,858 more confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, the most reported in a single day in the state so far and the seventh time in the last 10 days that daily cases surpassed the 3,000 mark.

The Arizona Department of Health Services also reported 9 additional deaths.

The numbers pushed Arizona’s documented COVID-19 totals to 73,908 cases and 1,588 known deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Some Arizona hospitals have begun activating surge plans to increase their capacity to treat coronavirus patients as confirmed cases rise and more people seek treatment.

Large hospitals activating plans to add capacity to treat COVID-19 patients included Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa and Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix.

Arizona became a coronavirus hot spot following Gov. Doug Ducey’s lifting of stay-home orders last month.

Health officials attribute the additional case counts to both community spread of the disease and to increased testing.

Ducey has acknowledged in recent weeks the surging increases in COVID-19 and has urged Arizonans to stay home and to wear masks.

The Republican governor also reversed himself and allowed local governments to impose face-covering mandates, which many have done across the state.

“The rate of the spread of this virus is unacceptable and it is time for us to step up our actions and our personal responsibilities regarding this virus,” Ducey said at news conference Thursday. “There’s no magical decision or golden government action that will stop this virus. It is among us.

“It is widespread and it is growing. That’s why I am talking about the idea of saving lives and protecting livelihoods,” Ducey added. “Arizonans are safer at home and you can stay healthy at home.”