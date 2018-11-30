Arizona makes progress on Colorado River drought plan

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona says it's one step closer to figuring out how to divvy up water cuts as the Colorado River supply becomes more limited.

Several western states that rely on the river are working on drought plans. The federal government wants them done by the end of the year.

Arizona had been at stalemate as it wrestled with how to compensate water users that are expected to face the deepest cuts or find water to replace those cuts.

A committee meeting on the issue said Thursday it's making progress but hasn't finalized a plan, including for funding.

Gov. Doug Ducey says he'd recommend $30 million in the upcoming state budget to pay people to leave water in Lake Mead. The reservoir determines how much water is delivered to Nevada, Arizona and California.