Arizona lawmaker proposes tobacco, vaping legislation

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona Republican senator says she’ll try again to convince the Legislature to increase regulations on smoking and vaping.

Sen. Heather Carter said Tuesday she’ll introduce a bill to classify vaping products as tobacco, which would restrict their use indoors. She says her bill also would increase the age to buy tobacco and vaping products to 21 from 18 and require retailers that sell them to be licensed.

Carter says her legislation won’t include tax increases. She says her bill would help resolve what she calls an epidemic of vaping among teens.

Owners of vaping businesses say their products help people quit smoking.

Lawmakers last year debated competing tobacco bills, one by Carter and public health advocates and the other supported by the industry. Neither was approved.