Sunday, Jan. 9

On this date in 1847, the Mormon Battalion crossed the Colorado River into California after opening the first wagon route across southern Arizona from Santa Fe to San Diego.

On this date in 1908, Tucson City Council ordered all saloons to close at midnight from now on.

On this date in 1912, tax assessors of Arizona, meeting at Douglas, spent most of the day in a stormy session debating the taxable worth of burros. After considerable argument, a tax of $5 per head was agreed upon.

On this date in 1917, the state Legislature banned the public drinking cup and common towel and established a minimum weekly wage for women of $10.

On this date in 1932, the decapitated skeleton of Adolph Ruth was found. Six months earlier, he had gone into the Superstition Mountain Range in search of the fabled Lost Dutchman Mine.

Monday, Jan. 10

On this date in 1828, Henry C. Hooker, who established the famous Sierra Bonita Ranch in Graham County, was born in New Hampshire.

On this date in 1912, Globe residents concerned over the high costs of living were relieved to learn that local barbers weren’t increasing Saturday haircuts to 75 cents.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

On this date in 1908, the Grand Canyon National Monument was established.

On this date in 1921, electric street cars were installed in Mesa.

On this date in 1921, Mayor James A. Harrison of Nogales narrowly escaped death when a bullet fired by a policeman at an escaping burglar entered his bedroom window and lodged in the footboard of his bed.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

On this date in 1883, the Southern Pacific Railroad tracks were completed so that Tucson could be reached from the East Coast by way of the San Antonio, Texas.

On this date in 1921, a fire in Payson destroyed two residences, a warehouse, a dance hall, a barn, a hotel and a restaurant. The entire town fought the blaze for more than two hours to prevent further damage.

Thursday, Jan. 13

On this date in 1921, John Goldstrom, a reporter for The Arizona Republic arrived in San Francisco after being flown from New York on a transcontinental mail plane. Goldstrom’s experiences included sky-sickness, subzero temperatures in an open plane, blizzards, forced landings with damage to the plane and being lost in a desert sandstorm for 17 hours without water. The trip took 13 days, 6 hours, and 35 minutes.

On this date in 1929, Wyatt Earp died at the age of 81 in Los Angeles.

Friday, Jan. 14

On this date in 1868, the Military Division of the Pacific announced the establishment of Camp Willow Grove to protect the road from Fort Mohave to Fort Whipple.

On this date in 1889, the first Mormon academy was founded in St. Johns.

On this date in 1912, Senorita Ramoncita Kosterlitzky, daughter of Col. Emilio Kosterlitzky, Chief of the Mexican Rurales, was married at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Douglas to John Zamborelon.

On this date in 1921, an automobile was placed on trial in Superior Court in Prescott for being in violation of the prohibition law.

Saturday, Jan. 15

On this date in 1912, the first Annual Auto Show, held in Phoenix, drew large crowds. Among the exhibits were a Hupmobile delivery wagon priced at $950 and a five-passenger, six-cylinder, 30-horsepower Franklin Model M priced at $3,000.

On this date in 1921, seven cars of an eastbound Southern Pacific passenger train were derailed near Vail.