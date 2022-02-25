Arizona governor outlines plan to boost water supplies

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and a top leader in the state Legislature on Friday filled in a key part of a developing plan to boost the desert state’s increasingly strained water supply.
They plan to create a state agency to acquire new supplies and develop and fund projects, with deep pockets and the authority to go out and find supplies that can secure the state's water future. One potential project is a multibillion-dollar desalination plant in Mexico, but many others are also being eyed along with efforts to conserve existing supplies.