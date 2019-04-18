Arizona governor OKs restrictions for emergency early voting

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a bill restricting the use of emergency voting that allows people who can't show up at their polling place to cast a ballot ahead of Election Day.

The measure signed Wednesday by the Republican governor stems from GOP frustration with Maricopa County's Democratic elections chief, Adrian Fontes.

Arizona allows anyone to vote up to 5 p.m. on the Friday before an election. After that, they must have an "unforeseen circumstance."

Fontes opened five emergency voting centers in the state's largest county ahead of last year's election and didn't police the nature of voters' emergencies.

Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita's bill allows a county's Board of Supervisors to decide the location for emergency voting centers and requires voters to affirm they have an emergency.