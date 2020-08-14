Arizona elections chief seeks criminal probe of USPS changes

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's top election official on Friday asked the attorney general to investigate whether President Donald Trump’s criticism of the U.S. Postal Service is illegal.

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs wrote that Trump’s comments, taken together with changes imposed by the new postmaster, general violate an Arizona law which makes it a crime to “knowingly delay the delivery of a ballot.”

USPS service has been curtailed amid cost-cutting and efficiency measures ordered by the Trump-appointed new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy. He has implemented measures to eliminate overtime pay and hold mail over if distribution centers are running late.

“We review every complaint, regardless of merit. Confidence in elections is the cornerstone of our democracy,” Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for Hobbs confirmed she received a letter from the USPS warning that it can't guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted. The letter recommends that voters mail their ballot no later than Oct. 27, a week before the election, to ensure it arrives on time.

Hobbs' office is coordinating a statewide change to the recommended last day for returning ballots, spokeswoman Sophia Solis said.