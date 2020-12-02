Arizona courts must work out changes under new marijuana law

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters' passage of a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana leaves the state court system with having to work out how some changes will be handled.

Proposition 207 legalized sale and use of recreational marijuana for people age 21 or older but it also reclassifies possession of small amounts of marijuana by a person younger than 21 as a civil violation carrying a penalty of up to $100.

An administrative order by Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel said the new law doesn't spell out how courts should handle those civil violations and Brutinel said it'll take time to complete necessary changes to state laws and court rules.

His order directs courts handling young adults' civil violations to use an existing ticket and complaint form for traffic violations. He also said juvenile hearing officers can handle civil marijuana violations.