Arizona Senate calls off budget vote, adjourns amid rancor BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press May 27, 2021 Updated: May 27, 2021 6:33 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey addresses the media at the U.S-Mexico border in Yuma, Ariz. A budget deal struck between Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature and Ducey includes implementing a flat 2.5% income tax that cuts $1.5 billion a year from state revenue and keeps higher earning taxpayers from having to directly pay a new 3.5% surcharge to fund schools. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP, File) Randy Hoeft/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this May 26, 2020, file photo, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, speaks to the media in Phoenix. A budget deal struck between Republican leader Fann and Rep. Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, and Gov. Doug Ducey includes implementing a flat 2.5% income tax that cuts $1.5 billion a year from state revenue and keeps higher earning taxpayers from having to directly pay a new 3.5% surcharge to fund schools. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, state Rep. Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, is sworn in during the opening of the Arizona Legislature at the state Capitol, in Phoenix. A budget deal struck between Republican leaders Bowers and Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, and Gov. Doug Ducey includes implementing a flat 2.5% income tax that cuts $1.5 billion a year from state revenue and keeps higher earning taxpayers from having to directly pay a new 3.5% surcharge to fund schools. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate has pulled the plug on a plan to vote on a budget Thursday and instead adjourned until June 10 unless they break the impasse earlier on the $12.8 billion spending plan.
Republican Senate President Karen Fann announced Thursday afternoon that her hopes of getting all 16 Republican members to back the deal she reached with House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Gov. Doug Ducey had fallen though. Some members complained about too much spending while others worry the tax cuts are too large.