Arizona National Guard solider collapses, dies at hospital

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona Army National Guard soldier has died after collapsing during a training event, authorities said Wednesday.

The name of the man was being withheld until his family could be notified.

Guard officials said the soldier collapsed on Tuesday and died Wednesday at a Tempe hospital.

The cause of death will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man was a member of the 850th Military Police Battalion located at the Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix.

Guard officials said the man was a member of the Phoenix Police Department in his civilian status.