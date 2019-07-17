Arizona Amber Alert canceled after children 'found safe'

PHOENIX (AP) — An Amber Alert issued for two young boys reportedly taken from Arizona Department of Child Safety custody by their parents has been canceled.

The state Department of Public Safety said it canceled the alert late Tuesday night and said the children "were found safe."

Trooper Jonathan Montes provided no additional information and referred a reporter to the Florence Police Department, where a supervisor did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

The DPS had said the boys were taken Tuesday morning and that their parents may have been headed to Mississippi or Louisiana with their children.

KNXV-TV reported that a later-deleted Facebook post from Louisiana State Police said the parents were taken into custody and the boys were "recovered safely" in Bienville Parish at about 1 a.m. CDT.