https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Arion-Singing-Society-to-hold-programs-12805048.php
Arion Singing Society to hold programs
Published 12:00 am, Monday, April 9, 2018
The Arion Singing Society (www.arionsingingsociety.com) in New Milford has announced a variety of events in the coming weeks.
Offerings will include a spring festival dinner-dance April 14 at 6:30 p.m., with music by the Diamond Chips; and an annual spring concert May 6, with a $10 donation.
The dinner-dances are $30 for members and $40 for non-members.
These events will be held at the club located at 411 Danbury Road (Route 7), unless otherwise noted.
For more information and reservations, call 860-354-7593 or De at 203-740-7599.
View Comments