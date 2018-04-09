Arion Singing Society to hold programs

The Arion Singing Society (www.arionsingingsociety.com) in New Milford has announced a variety of events in the coming weeks.

Offerings will include a spring festival dinner-dance April 14 at 6:30 p.m., with music by the Diamond Chips; and an annual spring concert May 6, with a $10 donation.

The dinner-dances are $30 for members and $40 for non-members.

These events will be held at the club located at 411 Danbury Road (Route 7), unless otherwise noted.

For more information and reservations, call 860-354-7593 or De at 203-740-7599.