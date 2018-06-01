Arion Singing Society to hold dinner-dance

The Arion Singing Society in New Milford will hold a Hawaiian night dinner-dance June 2.

This will be the last event at the center for 2018, as the center will be looking for a new home.

Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by dancing from 7 to 11 p.m., at the 411 Danbury Road center.

Bud and Linda Gramer will provide music, with special entertainment by the Philippine Dancers.

Admission is $30 for members and $40 for non-members.

The event will include dinner, beer, wine and soda (or BYOB), coffee and tea, and cake.

For more information and RSVP, call De at 203-740-7599.