https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Arion-Singing-Society-to-hold-dinner-dance-12953573.php
Arion Singing Society to hold dinner-dance
Published 12:00 am, Friday, June 1, 2018
The Arion Singing Society in New Milford will hold a Hawaiian night dinner-dance June 2.
This will be the last event at the center for 2018, as the center will be looking for a new home.
Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by dancing from 7 to 11 p.m., at the 411 Danbury Road center.
Bud and Linda Gramer will provide music, with special entertainment by the Philippine Dancers.
Admission is $30 for members and $40 for non-members.
The event will include dinner, beer, wine and soda (or BYOB), coffee and tea, and cake.
For more information and RSVP, call De at 203-740-7599.
View Comments