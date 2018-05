Arion Singing Society to hold concert

The Arion Singing Society (www.arionsingingsociety.com) in New Milford will offer its annual spring concert May 6, with a $10 donation.

These event will be held at the club located at 411 Danbury Road (Route 7).

For more information and reservations, call 860-354-7593 or De at 203-740-7599.