Archive reading set in Washington

Gunn Historical Museum in Washington will hold a “Readings from the Archives of Gunn Historical Museum” program Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Museum Curator Stephen Bartkus will share two papers, “Reminiscences of Life in Washington” by Rev. Henry Calhoun in 1892 and “A Paper of Memories of Washington Green 1872-75” by Clarence Nettleton, along with related vintage photographs from the museum’s collection.

Registration is required to attend this free program. The Zoom link will be sent to the provided email address at registration.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/yylouq7r.

The historic readings take place throughout the year.

For more information view www.gunnmuseum.org or call 860-868-7756.