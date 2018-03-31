Archive reading set in Washington

The next “Readings from the Archives of the Gunn Historical Museum” will be held April 2 at 10 a.m. at the Washington Senior Center in Bryan Hall Plaza.

Representatives from the museum will read “A Walk through New Preston in the 1960s,” written by W. Douglas McHan Jr.

The article takes readers on a tour of the village of New Preston, a place that he says “had everything a boy could ever want,” and he shares stories of the people and places from his childhood growing up there. Join us for this nostalgic look back at New Preston’s past!