Archers ready to take to the woods in search of Maine deer

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The deer hunting season has arrived in Maine for hunters who pursue their quarry with bows and arrows.

The archery season for deer began Saturday and runs until Nov. 1, the first Friday in November. Archers are limited to one deer per year. Maine wildlife regulators suggest even veteran hunters check the rules before hunting.

The state also has an "expanded archery" season for deer that allows hunters to take deer until Dec. 14 in designated areas.

The regular archery season is followed by the firearms season, which runs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 30.