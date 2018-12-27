Archaeology group: Work on property endangering artifacts

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A national archaeology group has raised concerns that dirt and construction work on county-owned land in Mississippi endangers artifacts connected to what could be the birthplace of slavery in a region.

The Natchez Democrat reports Jessica Crawford with The Archaeological Conservancy wrote to Adams County Board of Supervisors attorney Scott Slover last week. She expressed concerns that work associated with the construction of a power substation and switching station for the former International Paper Company property is destroying what remains of a 1720s French plantation.

Slover says the board is skeptical of the site's specific archaeological significance. Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Jim Woodrick says the property is a Mississippi landmark. As such, work on it would need a permit from the state Department of Archives and History.

