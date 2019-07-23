ArcelorMittal fined $14K after worker dies in train accident

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — ArcelorMittal has been fined $14,000 after a steelworker died in an April train accident at the company's Indiana Harbor steel mill in northwestern Indiana.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the Indiana Department of Labor Occupational Health and Safety Administration found two serious safety violations at the East Chicago mill, including failing to "establish and maintain conditions of work which were reasonably safe and healthful for employees."

State inspectors suggested ArcelorMittal follow rail safety procedures and boost training.

ArcelorMittal spokesman William Steers says the company "has robust programs in place" for safety. He says the company is working to resolve the citations.

Officials have said 49-year-old Edwin L. Fleming of Schererville, Indiana, died when the engine he was operating struck a railcar on an adjacent track in a raw materials yard.

