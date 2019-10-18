Aquaculture, lobstering tussle headed to Maine statehouse

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A proposed change to the law in Maine would make it more difficult to establish aquaculture operations at a time when the state's fish and shellfish farming business is growing.

Democratic state Sen. David Miramant, of Camden, is proposing a bill that would make approval criteria for new aquaculture leases stricter. Miramant's proposal is expected to go before the state Legislative Council next week.

Maine had 125 aquaculture leases last year, up from 108 a decade ago. Mussels and oysters are among the most popular farmed seafood.

Some lobstermen are concerned that the increase in fish and shellfish farming in Maine's waters could limit their ability to lay traps. Lobster fishing is one of the most important industries in Maine, and it faces numerous challenges.