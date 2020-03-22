https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Appreciates-fast-response-to-recent-fire-15138580.php
Appreciates ‘fast response’ to recent fire
To the Editor:
I would like to give a big shout out and a sincere thank you to the New Milford’s Water Witch Hose Co. #2 for its quick response to a recent fire in the Sunny Valley Townhouses.
Their fast response kept any significant damage from happening.
They kept a seriously dangerous situation from becoming a potential disaster for those living there.
It is very reassuring to know that our local volunteer fire responders are true professionals and a tremendous resource for the community.
New Milford
View Comments