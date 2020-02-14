Applications for scholarships now available

Following are some of the scholarship funds currently accepting applications from students in Greater New Milford this year.

Harris Family Scholarship at Connecticut Community Foundation: Deadline for repeat applicants: Feb. 15. Deadline for new applicants: March 15. Open to seniors or current or returning college students who are New Milford residents and pursuing agricultural studies. Scholarship was established by the Harris children and the New Milford Farmland and Forest Preservation Committee from donations given in memory of Vivian and George G. Harris, long-time New Milford farmers and proponents of agriculture. For more information or to apply, visit www.conncf.org/students/apply-scholarship/.

Warren Historical Society scholarship: Deadline: May 1. Two $1,000 scholarships available for college-bound seniors or the home-schooled equivalent. Must be from Warren. Forms available at www.warrencthistoricalsociety.org. For more information, email warrenhistorian@hotmail.com.

