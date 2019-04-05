Applications for scholarships now available

Following are some of the scholarship funds currently accepting applications from students in Greater New Milford this year.

Bridgewater Grange Scholarship: Deadline, April 8. Open to full-time residents of Bridgewater, Roxbury, Washington, New Milford or Woodbury and have a plan to attend, or are currently attending, a recognized program of study to further their agriculture-related education. Award will be made to a student who demonstrates hands-on knowledge of and interest in farming through extra-curricular activities, work experience, family background, or other, and who embodies the Grange values of character, citizenship, and community service. Applications available at www.bridgewatergrange.org. Completed applications, including reference letters, must be received by April 8. For more information, email info@bridgewatergrange.org, attention Peggy Zottola.

Greater New Milford Board of Realtors’ Jay Solomon Memorial Scholarship: Deadline: April 10. Open to high school seniors who reside in New Milford, Sherman, Kent, Roxbury, Bridgewater, Washington and Warren. Applications available at guidance offices and at www.gnmbr.com.

Washington Environmental Council scholarship -- the Ken Williams Memorial Scholarship: Deadline: April 12. Grants of up to $1,000 to middle, high school and college students who live in Washington, Roxbury and Bridgewater, provided they attend or attended school in Washington, and who would like to attend environmentally oriented programs during the summer. Washington residents will have preference, but all other application factors will be equal. For more information, visit www.wec-ct.org/scholarships. Applicants will be notified by May 1.

Washington Environmental Council scholarship -- Mary Anne Erichsen Memorial Scholarship (college scholarships): Deadline: April 12. Grants of up to $2,000 available to students from Washington, Roxbury or Bridgewater who are in sound scholastic standing, provided the student attended or has attended high school in Washington, and are interested in pursuing environmental studies in college. Residents of Washington will have preference, all other application factors being equal. Applications available at www.wec-ct.org/scholarships. Applicants will be notified by May 1.

Roxbury scholarships: Deadline: April 22. Open to those who are Roxbury who have been accepted into an undergraduate or graduate program at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or state approved school for trade instruction or special occupational training that offers a degree or certification. Part-time students with extenuating circumstances will be considered. Applications available at town hall, Minor Memorial Library, the guidance office at SVS and online at www.roxburyscholarshipfoundation.com. For more information, email roxburyscholarshipfoundation@gmail.com. Applications must be returned to Roxbury Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 106, Roxbury, CT 06783.

Gaylordsville Historical Society’s Alan S. Farnham Memorial Scholarship: Deadline: May 1. A $500 scholarship is open to a graduating senior who lives within the Gaylordsville fire district. Scholarship is in memory of Alan S. Farnham. Lt. Farnham, who attended the one-room schoolhouse in Gaylordsville and died in combat in Vietnam. Applications are available Gaylordsville Post Office and at New Milford High School, Henry Abbott Tech and Nonnewaug.

Roger Sherman Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship: Deadline: May 1. Open to New Milford High School seniors who will graduate this year and plan to go to college. Applications available at NMHS Career Center, through Naviance or by emailing merryall@sbcglobal.net.

To have a scholarship listed, mail or drop the information off to Deborah Rose at The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 45B Main St., New Milford, CT 06776; fax it to 860-350-6794; or email drose@newstimes.com.