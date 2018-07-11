Applications for scholarship now available

Following is one of the scholarship funds currently accepting applications from students in Greater New Milford this year.

Rosemarie “Mimi” Burkhardt memorial continuing education scholarship: Deadline: Aug. 1. Offered by the Gaylordsville Historical Society, not to exceed $500. Applicant must live in Gaylordsville and have applied and been accepted in a continuing education program. Acceptable programs are not limited to college classes but also include adult education courses, vocational training, retraining programs, enrichment classes or other career enrichment programs. The applicant cannot have been a previous recipient of this award. To have an application mailed to you, call Celeste at 860-354-8239. Applications must be postmarked by Aug. 1 and mailed to The Gaylordsville Historical Society, Rosemarie “Mimi” Burkhardt Scholarship,P.O. Box 25, Gaylordsville, CT 06755.

