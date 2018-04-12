Applications for scholarship now available

Following are some of the scholarship funds currently accepting applications from students in Greater New Milford this year.

The Greater New Milford Film Festival scholarship: Open to students who are planning to study some area of filmmaking, such as, directing, producing, acting, designing, audiotechnics, videography, etc. Applications available at www.filmnewmilfordct.org, on the commission’s Facebook page and at New Milford High School.

Washington Environmental Council scholarship -- the Ken Williams Memorial Scholarship: Deadline: April 13. Grants of up to $1,000 to middle, high school and college students who live in Washington, Roxbury and Bridgewater, provided they attend or attended school in Washington, and who would like to attend environmentally oriented programs during the summer. Washington residents will have preference, but all other application factors will be equal. For more information, visit www.wec-ct.org/scholarships.

Washington Environmental Council scholarship -- Mary Anne Erichsen Memorial Scholarship: Deadline: April 13. Grants of up to $2,000 available to students from Washington, Roxbury or Bridgewater who are in sound scholastic standing, provided the student attended or has attended high school in Washington, and are interested in pursuing environmental studies in college. Residents of Washington will have preference, all other application factors being equal. Applications available at www.wec-ct.org/scholarships.

New Milford Rotary Club Scholarship: Deadline: April 15. Open to high school seniors in good standing who are residents of New Milford of Sherman, who have excelled in the area of community volunteer activities as well as academic achievement and involvement in extracurricular activities. Specific dates and descriptions of community service activities are recommended. Applications must be printed legibly or typed. Applications available at high school. Application and supporting materials must be submitted by April 15 to New Milford Rotary Club, P.O. Box 161, New Milford, CT 06776.

New Milford Rotary Club’s Jim Faure Scholarship: Deadline: April 15. Open to students who have a strong record in volunteer service and who may plan on attending a two year college or a vocational or trade school. Specific dates and descriptions of community service activities are recommended. Applications must be printed legibly or typed. General Rotary Club scholarship forms may used to apply for this scholarship and are available at high school. Application and supporting materials must be submitted by April 15 to New Milford Rotary Club, P.O. Box 161, New Milford, CT 06776.

Roxbury scholarships: Deadline: April 22. Open to those who are Roxbury residents at time of award ceremony, and accepted into an undergraduate or graduate program at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or state approved school for trade instruction or special occupational training that offers a degree or certification. Part-time students with extenuating circumstances will be considered. Applications available at town hall, Minor Memorial Library, the guidance office at SVS and online at www.roxburyscholarshipfoundation.com. For more information, email roxburyscholarshipfoundation@gmail.com. Applications must be returned to Roxbury Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 106, Roxbury, CT 06783.

Gaylordsville Historical Society’s Alan S. Farnham Memorial Scholarship: Deadline: May 1. A $500 scholarship is open to a graduating senior who lives within the Gaylordsville fire district. Scholarship is in memory of Alan S. Farnham. Lt. Farnham, who attended the one-room schoolhouse in Gaylordsville and died in combat in Vietnam. Applications are available at New Milford High School, Henry Abbott Tech and Nonnewaug.

To have a scholarship listed, mail or drop the information off to Deborah Rose at The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 45B Main St., New Milford, CT 06776; fax it to 860-350-6794; or email drose@newstimes.com.