Applications for scholarship accepted

Following is one of the scholarship funds currently accepting applications from students in Greater New Milford this year.

Rosemarie “Mimi” Burkhardt memorial continuing education scholarship: Deadline: Aug. 15. Offered by the Gaylordsville Historical Society. Applicant must live in Gaylordsville and have applied and been accepted in a continuing education program. Acceptable programs are not limited to college classes but also include adult education courses, vocational training, retraining programs, enrichment classes or other career enrichment programs. Applications available at Gaylordsville Post Office and by calling 860-354-8239. Applications are due by Aug. 15 and must be mailed to The Gaylordsville Historical Society, Rosemarie “Mimi” Burkhardt Scholarship,P.O. Box 25, Gaylordsville, CT 06755.

