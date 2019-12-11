Applications accepted for SAIL program

The integrated special education preschool program, SAIL, at The Sherman School, is seeking notice of intent to enroll new students for the 2020-21 school year.

Sherman Activities in Learning (SAIL) is an integrated preschool program that serves special education and general education preschoolers ages 3-5.

The program has been in operation since 1997.

The goal is to provide an integrated setting where special education and general education children can share a preschool experience.

The program’s curriculum is developmental and includes activities such as structured play, circle time, art, music, movement and story time.

While general education children receive the benefit of a high-quality preschool program, they also serve as role models for the special education children.

Therefore, it is important that the children who participate in the program demonstrate age-appropriate skills.

Individuals interested in the program should contact Jane Barillaro at 860-355-3793, ext. 311, or stop by the school office for a form.

Forms should be submitted by Feb. 3.