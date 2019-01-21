Applications accepted for SAIL program

The integrated special education preschool program, Sherman Activities in Learning, is now accepting applications for new students for the 2019-20.

SAIL is an integrated preschool program that services special needs and typical preschoolers ages 3 to 5.

The integrated program has been in operation since 1997.

Response to this program has been positive from both parents and educators, and the goal is to provide an integrated setting where special needs and typical children can share a preschool experience.

The program’s curriculum is developmental and includes such activities as structured play, circle time, art, music, movement and story time.

The program provides services for children with special needs and their typical peers, together within one setting.

While the typical children receive the benefit of a high-quality pre-school program, they also serve as role models for the special needs children; therefore, it is important that the children who participate in the program demonstrate age-appropriate skills.

A limited number of children will be chosen, through a lottery, from the applications received.

The lottery will be held at the Sherman School, 2 Route 37 East, Sherman, Feb. 8 at 9 a.m.

It is open only to Sherman residents.

Three-year-old children will attend four days per week — Tuesdays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — while 4-yeare-old children will attend five days per week — Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The purpose of the transition schedule is to help the students acclimate to the new school year by following a shortened day schedule.

Children who attend are charged an annual tuition to be determined, payable in 10 monthly installments.

Students must be 3 or 4 years of age by Sept. 1.

For information, call 860-355-3793, ext. 311.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 1 at noon.