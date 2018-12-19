Apple pledges nearly $9M to help Oregon town store water

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Apple will spend nearly $9 million to help the city of Prineville, Oregon build an underground water storage facility.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Wednesday that Apple is Prineville's largest water user because the company has two data centers there that use huge volumes of water to cool their facilities.

The computers in the data centers are in constant danger of overheating.

It's Apple's second water conservation project in Prineville.

Its first data center consumed 27 million gallons of water in 2016, based on the most recent data available, and the company has added a second large facility since then.

The current project will collect water in natural underground geologic formations during cool periods and when river levels are high and tap it when needed.

