Appeals court to weigh 3rd-degree murder charge for Chauvin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has scheduled oral arguments for March 1 on prosecutors' request to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against the fired Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death.

Derek Chauvin faces trial starting March 8 on one count of second-degree murder and one count of manslaughter. Last October, Judge Peter Cahill dismissed a third-degree murder charge, saying prosecutors would have to show Chauvin’s intentional conduct was “eminently dangerous to others” and not specifically directed at Floyd.