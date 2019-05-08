Appeals court: Trump can make asylum seekers wait in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal appeals court says the Trump administration can force asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for court hearings while the policy is challenged in court.

The order Tuesday by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a decision by a San Francisco judge that would have blocked the policy gave the president a temporary victory on his hallmark issue of immigration.

The case must still be considered on its merits at a lower court in San Francisco and could end up at the Supreme Court.

U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg ruled April 8 that the policy should be halted while the lawsuit proceeds.

Allowing the policy to remain in effect in the meantime lets the administration carry out an unprecedented change to U.S. asylum practices.