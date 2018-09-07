Apostolic group to hold activities

The First Apostolic Gathering of New Milford Inc. is offering several activities.

Morning Glory worship service will take place weekly on Sundays from 8 to 9:30 a.m., followed by Christian education at 9:45 and worship from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with future gatherings Sept. 9, 16, 23 and 30.

A midweek worship service will be offered weekly on Wednesdays from noon to 1:30 p.m., and Solutions from the Bible from 1:45 to 2:15 p.m., with future gatherings Sept. 12, 19 and 26.

An evening prayer gathering will be offered the second and fourth Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m., with future gatherings Sept. 14 and 28.

A National Back to Church Sunday event will be held Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. and a See You at the Pole Prayer event will be offered Sept. 26 at 7 a.m.

The events will be held at 25 Church St., unless otherwise noted.

For more information, call Priscilla Black at 203-431-9768 or email pblack35@comcast.net using “First Apostolic Gathering” in the subject line.