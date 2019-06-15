Apollo 11 exhibition to land in Cincinnati in September

CINCINNATI (AP) — The last of five stops for a special exhibition for the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing will be in Cincinnati.

Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission will open at the Cincinnati Museum Center on Sept. 28 and run through Feb. 7, 2020. The exhibition features the Columbia command module and more than 20 objects flown on the Apollo 11 mission. There are also models and videos exploring the birth and development of the U.S. space program.

Neil Armstrong, who lived in a Cincinnati suburb following his space career, and Buzz Aldrin set foot on the moon July 20, 1969, meeting President John F. Kennedy's bold deadline for putting a man on the lunar surface by the end of the 1960s. Armstrong died in August 2012 at age 82.