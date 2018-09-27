Antique machinery fest set in Kent

The Connecticut Antique Machinery Museum will hold its 34th annual fall festival Sept. 28-30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Offerings will include rides aboard a steam train, displays of giant industrial stream engines, early gasoline engines and antique tractors, demonstrations of a sawmill in operation, and tours of the Connecticut Museum of Mining, a working blacksmith shop and the Historic Cream Hill Agricultural School.

A flea market will also be offered, and food will be available to purchase.

For more information, call the museum on Kent Road (Route 7 North) at 860-927-0050.