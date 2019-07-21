Antique engine show set in Kent

The Connecticut Antique Machinery Association Museum in Kent will hold its sixth annual antique engine show July 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the museum at 31 Kent-Cornwall Road (Route 7).

The earliest gasoline engines will in operation and on display. The early engines were the power source for early oil wells, farms, small businesses, and homes. The powered everything from water pumps to shoe polishers.

For more information, visit www.ctamachinery.com or call 860-927-0050.