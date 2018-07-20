Antique engine show set in Kent

The fifth annual antique engine show will be held July 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Kent.

The event will be held on the grounds of the Connecticut Antique Machinery Association Museum at 31 Kent-Cornwall Road (Route 7).

On display will be the earliest gasoline engines in operation. They were the power source for early oil wells, farms, small businesses, and homes. The powered everything from water pumps to shoe polishers.

Food will be available.

For more information, call 860-927-0050.