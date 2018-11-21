Anti-war groups target Lankford in national ad campaign

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Several anti-war groups are publishing full-page ads in newspapers in several states, including Oklahoma, to pressure U.S. senators to end the country's role in the conflict in Yemen.

Four national anti-war groups announced Wednesday their plan to run full-page ads on Thanksgiving Day in papers in Oklahoma and South Carolina. Similar ads are expected to run Sunday in Nevada and Alabama.

In Oklahoma, the group is targeting U.S. Sen. James Lankford, urging him to support a bipartisan bill to end the U.S. participation in the war.

A U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition has been battling rebels since March 2015 to restore Yemen's internationally recognized government to power. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed much of the country to the brink of starvation.