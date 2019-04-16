Another official with state human rights commission leaving

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The chief of enforcement for Alaska's human rights commission is leaving, marking the latest departure from the typically under-the-radar organization.

Sarah Monkton on Tuesday confirmed her plans to resign effective May 1. She said she was considering whether to make a statement.

Commission chairman Brandon Nakasato and vice-chair Freddie Olin IV recently said they'd resign May 1. Gov. Mike Dunleavy quickly nominated replacements.

Nakasato said his decision was related to the uproar involving executive director Marti Buscaglia, who was suspended after complaining on social media about a "Black Rifles Matter" sticker she saw on a truck in the building's parking lot and believed to be racist. Buscaglia subsequently announced plans to resign.

Olin said he was leaving for unrelated personal reasons.