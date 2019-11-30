Another Mississippi Gulf Coast golf course faces questions

GAUTIER, Miss. (AP) — The future of another Mississippi Gulf Coast golf course is in question after owners listed it for sale.

WLOX-TV reports golfers and residents at Gautier’s Hickory Hill Country Club fear closure.

Kevin Young, who grew up next to the course, says he knows of two offers to buy Hickory Hill and keep it operating. Owners, who also control the newer Shell Landing course nearby, declined comment.

The Gulf Hills course in St. Martin closed in October. Its owners voted to sell to a developer who would reduce the course to nine holes and build houses on remaining land.

Gulfport's Great Southern Golf Club, dating to 1908, filed for bankruptcy reorganization in July.

The National Golf Foundation reports 8% of golf courses nationwide have closed since 2006, after decades of expansion.

