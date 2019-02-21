‘Another Broadway Cabaret’ planned at JCC

The Jewish Community Center on Route 39 South in Sherman will present “Another Broadway Cabaret” Feb. 22 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Beth Bonnebeau, founder and artistic director of the PAC at 32 Below in New Milford, will direct the performance that will include songs from shows such as “Rent,” “Carousel,” “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Be” and more.

Participating singers will include Lynn Paulella Beard, Joe Harding, Catherine McCollian, Elizeth Brito, Josie Harding and Alicia Dempster, among others.

Bonnebeau directed a similar event last summer at the JCC.

Donald Sosin, a composer, arranger, pianist and conductor who grew up in Rye, N.Y., and played on Broadway in the 70’s and 80’s and continues to conduct musicals in Connecticut and elsewhere, will be accompanist.

PAC at 32 Below, housed in the lower level of the Connecticut Sports Arena, offers production opportunities for students ages 6 to 20, as well as MainStage adult productions

Admission to the show is $25 for members, $30 for non-members and $10 for students.

Pre-registration is recommended by calling 860-355-8050.