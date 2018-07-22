Anonymous buyer gets piece of Yellowstone history at auction

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A piece of Yellowstone National Park history has been purchased by an anonymous buyer at a Montana auction.

The bright yellow touring bus was one of 27 vehicles used to carry visitors around Yellowstone. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that the bus was donated to the Museum of the Rockies in 1980. Museum officials said they have another touring bus on display and decided to auction the other vehicle off on Saturday.

The bidding war lasted about five minutes, and an anonymous buyer won out over the Buses of Yellowstone Preservation Trust.

Museum officials say the $170,000 winning bid will help maintain its collection.

Executive director Shelley McKamey says the other touring bus will remain on display and will always be part of the museum's collection.