Annual symposium slated by Mad Gardeners

The Mad Gardeners will host a symposium March 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Falls Village.

Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. at the symposium site, Housatonic Valley Regional High School at 246 Warren Turnpike.

This is the second in a two-part series of talks: “JUST US, Mad Gardeners Working with the Land, Part 2.”

It will include personal talks on the design process, on how gardens and gardeners grow and develop over time, and how our ever-expanding ecological awareness is affecting all everything.

Featured speakers will include Page Dickey, who will discuss “Uprooted: A Gardener Reflects on Beginning Again,” Richard Rosiello, who will focus on “Design is Curiosity: Crafting a Journey” and Michael Nadeau and Robin Zitter, who will present “Meristem: A Place to Grow.”

Dickey is a garden writer, lecturer and designer who has created a garden in Falls Village.

Rosiello is a landscape designer and educator who will share information on how to create an environmentally conscious and aesthetically pleasing landscape.

Nadeau and Zitter are landscape designers with an emphasis on sustainability and ecological practices.

Registration is $75 for members and $85 for non-members.

A bag lunch is included.

For more information and registration, visit www.madgardeners.org.