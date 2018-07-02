Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Sandy Gammons, right, a member of the Garden Club of New Milford, talks with customer Peggy King about petunias and geraniums at the club’s annual plant sale recently held on the Village Green.
In addition to plants, plant markers like these were available to purchase at the sale.
Marie Mennonna of Sherman looks at a variety of plants, including euphorbia, at the Garden Club of New Milford’s recent plant sale.
The Garden Club of New Milford held its annual plant sale May 26 on the Village Green.
The Garden Club of New Milford held its annual plant sale May 26 on the Village Green. Annuals, perennials, ground covers, pre-planted containers, herbs, hanging baskets, gift items and a tag sale of gardening things were sold. Free milkweed seeds to help save butterfly population were provided by Brownie Troop 40324, information about invasive plants was supplied by members of the Mad Gardeners and membership forms were distributed to those interested in learning more about the Connecticut Audubon Society and the garden club of New Milford.