Annual Sept. 11 ceremony in Arlington to be held virtually

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Arlington County is conducting its annual Sept. 11 ceremony as a virtual event.

The county is home to the Pentagon, where 19 years ago hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the west side of the building, killing 184 victims.

A remembrance ceremony scheduled for Friday will be livestreamed on the county's website to accommodate the coronavirus pandemic. The program begins at 9:30 a.m. with a presentation of colors by a county honor guard, followed by a wreath laying at the county government center.

A moment of silence will be held at 9:37 a.m., the moment the plane struck the Pentagon.