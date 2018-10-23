https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Anniversary-sale-set-at-church-13330364.php
Anniversary, sale set at church
Trinity Lutheran Church in New Milford will celebrate its 60th anniversary Nov 4 at 10:30 a.m.
In addition, the church will hold a harvest tag sale Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
President Timothy Yeadon, Bishop of the New England District, will preach at the special anniversary service Nov. 4.
A potluck luncheon will follow in fellowship hall at the 107 Kent Road church.
For more information, call 860-354-5430.
