Anniversary, sale set at church

Trinity Lutheran Church in New Milford will celebrate its 60th anniversary Nov 4 at 10:30 a.m.

In addition, the church will hold a harvest tag sale Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

President Timothy Yeadon, Bishop of the New England District, will preach at the special anniversary service Nov. 4.

A potluck luncheon will follow in fellowship hall at the 107 Kent Road church.

For more information, call 860-354-5430.