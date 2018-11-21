Anne Frank House renovated to tell story to new generation

A journalist takes the audio tour of the renovated Anne Frank House Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. The museum is built around the secret annex hidden in an Amsterdam canal-side house where teenage Jewish diarist Anne Frank hid from Nazi occupiers during World War II is expanding to better tell Anne's tragic story to the growing number of visitors. less A journalist takes the audio tour of the renovated Anne Frank House Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. The museum is built around the secret annex hidden in an Amsterdam canal-side ... more Photo: Peter Dejong, AP Photo: Peter Dejong, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Anne Frank House renovated to tell story to new generation 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The museum built around a secret annex in a canal-side house where Anne Frank hid from Nazis during World War II has been renovated to better tell the teenage Jewish diarist's tragic story to a new generation of visitors who may know little about the horrors of the Holocaust.

It's not just the buildings that have been renovated. The museum also has revamped the way it tells the story of the Frank family, and by extension the Nazi persecution of Jews.

Museum official Tom Brink said Wednesday the aim is to "use the family history as kind of a window onto a larger history."

What hasn't changed is the museum's moving centerpiece: the Spartan secret annex where Anne wrote her world-famous diary.