Anne Arundel health officials warn of rabid fox

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Anne Arundel County health officials are seeking anyone who may have come into contact with a rabid fox in Jessup, Maryland.

The county health department says the fox tested positive for rabies on Friday. The fox was located near Old Jessup Road and Route 175.

Officials say anyone who had contact with the animal should call the county health department at 410-222-7256, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They say people should call 443-481-3140 after business hours.

Officials also say anyone whose pet was bitten or scratched by the fox should call county animal control at 410-222-8900.

Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal, such as a cat, fox, raccoon or bat.