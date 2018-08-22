'Ankle biter' mosquitoes invade Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say a new species of mosquito known as the "ankle biter" is spreading quickly throughout Southern California.

The Daily Breeze reported Tuesday that Aedes mosquitoes are responsible for itchy, painful bites across greater Los Angeles.

The bites, which look like clustered pinpoint marks, quickly become inflamed and can expand into big red welts and rashes.

Vector control officials urge residents to clear outdoor standing water and make sure window screens are well-fitted.

Aedes mosquitoes were originally found in tropical and subtropical zones.

___

Information from: The Daily Breeze, https://www.dailybreeze.com