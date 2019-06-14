Aniston to Sandler before kissing scenes: 'Oil up the beard'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When it came to their kissing scenes in Netflix's "Murder Mystery ," Jennifer Aniston says she had one requirement of co-star Adam Sandler: oil up the facial hair.

She says she preferred that Sandler's mustache be conditioned, and he says he was happy to oblige.

Despite their longtime friendship, Sandler says the kissing scenes only get awkward when his wife shows up and encourages him just a little too much, telling him "Harder! Harder!"

The two spoke Tuesday while promoting "Murder Mystery," a comedy that follows a longtime married couple who get framed for murder while they're unlikely guests on a billionaire's yacht in Europe.

Asked what the movie gets right about marriage, Aniston said teamwork.

The movie is now available to Netflix subscribers.