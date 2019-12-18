Animal shelter: Keep close eye on dogs at holiday gatherings

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage’s animal shelter is warning Alaskans to be careful when mixing pets and holiday parties.

A crowd of strangers in a home can increase the anxiety of pets, especially dogs, and increase their chances of biting, said Laura Atwood, public relations coordinator for Anchorage Animal Care and Control.

“Most dog bites come from the dog in your own home,” she said, and not from loose dogs on the street.

Children, especially toddlers, can’t interpret the body language of a dog that’s fearful. Children tend to approach nervous dogs as they would a happy dog, she said.

If a dog is skittish, an obvious choice during a party is keeping it in a separate room, Atwood said.

Pet owners should learn the signs that their dog is stressed: tucking its tail, licking its lips, laying its ears back or yawning when not tired.

People meeting dogs often reach over a dog’s head to pet them. Hovering over dogs makes them nervous, Atwood said.

“You want to come under their chin and their chest,” Atwood said.

The shelter strongly recommends preventing young children from hugging and kissing dogs or following a dog when the dog is trying to get away.